Cristiano Ronaldo dropped and Christian Eriksen still absent for Man United vs Tottenham Hotspur



Christian Eriksen is not back in the Manchester United starting lineup for tonight’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Eriksen missed the last match with illness and has not recovered in time to face his former side.

He does, however, make the bench for the match.

Fred continues to substitute for the Dane.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also dropped to the bench, with Marcus Rashford preferred in the centre forward position.

Casemiro keeps his place in defensive midfield despite the availability of Scott McTominay after suspension.

There are no changes in defence, with Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw comprising the back four and David de Gea in goal.

Bruno Fernandes, Antony and Jadon Sancho are the forward three supporting Rashford in attack.

United have a strong bench this evening, with Tom Heaton, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

For Spurs, Harry Kane leads the line, supported by Son Heung-Min and Ivan Perisic.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 8.15pm.







