Erik ten Hag lauds his team after a sensational performance against Tottenham Hotspur

Erik ten Hag was delighted with Manchester United’s result and performance against Tottenham tonight.

United demolished the visitors 2-0, and it could have been way more.

Old Trafford was rocking from the start, and the players were up for it. The press was intense and United did not give Spurs a moment’s rest on the ball.

A jubilant Ten Hag spoke after the game:

“Today, you see that we developed. We are growing in the season and getting more productive in and out of possession.”

“First, you get the organisation in and out of possession, then you need intensity, and that’s what we did today.”

“It was a magnificent performance, and I hope we’ve set a new base.”

“I agree [that it was United’s most complete performance].”

“From the start until the end, we controlled the game. You can see the development in the process.”

🗣️ Erik ten Hag: "I agree [that it was #mufc's most complete performance]. From start until end we controlled the game. You can see the development in the process." [Amazon] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) October 19, 2022

Second half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes were enough to see all three points against a timid Spurs side.

Ten Hag was also asked about Cristiano Ronaldo, who stormed into the tunnel before the game had ended.

The Dutchman stated that he would have a chat with him tomorrow.

🗣️ Erik ten Hag asked about Cristiano Ronaldo walking down the tunnel early: "I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are celebrating this victory." [Amazon] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) October 19, 2022

United fans will be hoping for more of the same this weekend against Chelsea in what will be a sterner test.