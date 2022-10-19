Fabrizio Romano: Paris Saint-Germain had Marcus Rashford on their radar last summer



Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly interested in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford last summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via caughtoffside), the Englishman was one of three options on PSG’s shortlist, along with Gianluca Scamacca and Robert Lewandowski.

The 24 year old is one of United’s most marketable players.

His social media presence is massive, and letting go of that would be difficult.

Hence Rashford will always be a player that the club would not want to sell.

The Englishman was poor last season, with many doubting his ability as a player.

He would often look down and run into blind alleys with the ball.

Under Ten Hag, Rashford has improved drastically and has been one of United’s better attackers in the last few matches.

The 24 year old has started this campaign well and will be looking to continue performing in important matches.

With Cristiano Ronaldo yet to find his goalscoring form, and Anthony Martial out injured, Rashford is United’s current best option as a number nine.

His knack for scoring in big matches makes him a special player.

He has a lot of areas where he can improve, especially his decision-making.

Ten Hag will be looking to work with him and develop him into a top striker.



