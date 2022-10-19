Fred posts incredible stats in Manchester United’s 2-0 win vs. Tottenham – the numbers



Manchester United got back to winning ways in a 2-0 win vs Tottenham at Old Trafford.

In what was a thorough, masterful and complete performance, the team clinched all three points courtesy of second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

United were dominant against Antonio Conte’s team that was enjoying their best start to a season in the club’s history.

The Red Devils had 52% possession to Tottenham’s 48%.

United mustered an enormous 28 goal attempts, with nine being on target compared to the Lilywhites’ nine attempts at goal with only two being on target and troubling David de Gea.

There was not much to separate the two teams in terms of passes made.

The Reds attempted 577 passes with a pass accuracy of 85%. Tottenham registered 522 passes with a success rate of 84%.

United had a number of players who stood out to be counted, with Fred being one of them. The Brazilian recovered well after a poor showing against Newcastle on Sunday.

Fred had 76 touches of the ball in what was an all-round superb performance from him.

The 29-year-old made an enormous 23 passes into the final third, in his preferred position where he plays further ahead of a deeper-lying midfielder.

Fred won four ground duels and made three key passes.

The player completed three long balls and made two crucial interceptions.

Fred’s game by numbers vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 76 touches

23 final third passes

4 ground duels won

3 key passes

3 long balls completed

2 interceptions

1 goal Gave United the breakthrough. 💥 pic.twitter.com/I8SZ8h9zpY — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 19, 2022

He capped off a brilliant night with a much-needed goal to break the deadlock against a resilient Tottenham side that made it hard to be broken down.

Fred has certainly given Ten Hag something to think about with regard to who partners Casemiro against Chelsea on the weekend.

