Lisandro Martinez emotional after brilliant result against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United centre back Lisandro Martinez was overjoyed after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

The hosts put on a dominating display to dismantle Antonio Conte’s side.

Martinez was at the base of it all, commanding the defence.

He didn’t allow Harry Kane to get even a sniff of goal, with De Gea having a comfortable night.

After the match, he said:

🗣️ Lisandro Martinez: "I can't describe being here. I feel really emotional about it. For me it's a dream to be here at one of the best clubs in the world." [via @TheEuropeanLad] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) October 19, 2022

Martinez and Raphael Varane have formed a brilliant partnership.

Their pace allows United to play a higher line, which helps dominate possession.

With Casemiro ahead, United finally have a strong defence that the manager can trust.

As seen tonight, Fred and Bruno Fernandes were joining the attacking players and leaving Casemiro deep to cover for any turnovers in possession.

Martinez has been one of United’s standout players this season.

His splendid passing and reading of the game have made United’s build-up very smooth.

Ten Hag’s United are slowly but steadily starting to improve.

One can see definite patterns of play, with players now fully understanding their roles.

The former Ajax man was the ideal summer signing.