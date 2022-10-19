Louis Saha blasts Fred’s performance against Newcastle United

Manchester United legend Louis Saha has criticised Fred‘s performance against Newcastle United.

The Brazilian started his second game of the campaign and was dreadful throughout.

In an interview with Boyle Sport, Saha stated:

“If anyone believes they shouldn’t approve, they shouldn’t be in a Premier League team.”

“Fred has been criticised again because there are two roles, balance the team where you have to be solid, but you have to help your teammates up front.”

“There are times when Fred has the opportunity to pass the ball forwards, but he takes one or two touches too many. Those things can be noticed, and that’s a problem.”

“Fred is playing for Manchester United, he’s not in League Two, and everyone will have an opinion on his performances.”

“Every player has to do more in the Manchester United side, not just Fred.”

“But if Roy Keane was playing today and was a part of this team, he would be shouting, even if you’re playing well.”

On Sunday, United missed Christian Eriksen’s quality in midfield.

Fred does not offer the technical security and creativity the Dane does.

With plenty of games left, the Brazilian will still be an important player in the team and must look to improve.

United face Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial game at Old Trafford tomorrow night. Ten Hag will need to make a decision of whom to start alongside Casemiro.



