Match report: Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United beat Spurs 2-0 this evening in a magnificent all-round performance.

It was Spurs who got into the final third first but they couldn’t get a shot away. It looked set to be an end to end kind of night as Dalot had a chance for the Reds but he completely miskicked it and skied it.

United came again, a lovely bit of play led Fernandes to let the ball go through his legs to Fred, tricking Spurs as they launched an attack. It was Antony who got the eventual shot away and Lloris made a mistake in gathering which led to a United corner.

It was well taken and Fred had plenty of time in the middle to fire a shot goalwards but it was tipped over the bar by Lloris.

Antony had Lloris panicked again moments later as he curled one that almost crept into the far bottom corner but it hit the post.

Tottenham played out from the back and it looked risky for them as United pressed them well, but they got out and Kane managed to run at United’s defence and find the pass. However, Dalot defended well and Perisic lost control of the ball resulting in a goal kick for the Reds.

The first real chance came for United and Marcus Rashford who smashed it towards the far bottom corner but it was a great save from Lloris.

A free kick won by Fred presented a juicy opportunity for Bruno Fernandes, his shot was on target and tipped over by Lloris.

Every time United lost the ball they worked hard to get it back, everything about their game was perfect except from that final shot!

Tottenham managed to get a hold in the game and Kane had a shot that was straight at De Gea. The rebound hit Dalot in the face.

Just minutes after half time United got the breakthrough. Sancho put it in to the path of Fred who smashed it goalwards and a deflection took it past Lloris and into the back of the net.

Fernandes was having an excellent game as he won back the ball time and time again and had brilliant vision going forward.

He got his reward as in the 68th minute he got on the score sheet himself. After Kane’s shot was saved at one end, United launched an explosive counter and Fred laid off nicely to Fernandes whose first time strike found the net.

Another chance came for Marcus Rashford but again it was brilliantly saved by Lloris.

United kept the energy levels high and Fernandes thought he’d found the Reds a third, but the flag went up for offside.

It was a brilliant performance all round from the Reds, it felt like a statement of intent, a turning point of the season and the crowd loved the passion they played with.



Team: de Gea, Dalot, Casemiro (Eriksen 87), Fred, Sancho (Elanga 87), Fernandes, Rashford, Shaw, Varane, Martinez, Antony (McTominay 76)