Neil Lennon has been sacked from Omonia just days Man United defeat



Neil Lennon has been sacked from Omonia Nicosia just days after their impressive performance vs. Manchester United.

Despite the Cypriot team failing to register a point at Old Trafford last week, it was an incredible performance.

Fans will remember goalkeeper’s Francis Uzoho outstanding performance that saw him score a 9.9 rating on SofaScore.

However, his team conceded during the match’s closing minutes to Scott McTominay‘s goal.

It was a similar performance for Omonia when Man United travelled to Cyrpus to face the side.

The Red Devils won 3-2 after a frustrating game for the home side who should have got a better result.

According to The Sun, Lennon has been sacked after just seven months in the managerial position.

The previous manager was sacked while sitting in 6th place meaning Lennon’s removal from his job was to be expected if things didn’t change.

Last season, Lennon took up the managerial position with his team in bad form domestically.

He managed to turn the season around, winning the Cypriot Cup during extra time.

During the qualifying rounds of the Europa League this season, his team achieved a shock 4-0 win vs. Belgian side Gent.

The outlet reports that in the league, things haven’t gone to plan with the club making the decision to sack Lennon.

Omonia finds themselves sitting in 7th place in the league after an inconsistent run of games seeing their side lose and win three games this season.

A statement from the club confirmed that they have stopped collaborating with the Northern Irish manager.

“We inform you that we have agreed with Neil Lennon to stop our collaboration.

“Unfortunately, the ongoing competitive instability and the significant losses of points in the championship are the main reasons that made us decide to end our partnership.”

United will be hoping they can close off the Europa League group stages with wins in their next two games.

Failure to clinch the top spot will see the club either face a team relegated from the Champions League or be demoted to the Europa Conference League themselves.







