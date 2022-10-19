Pictures: First photos of Mason Greenwood after he was granted bail in private hearing



Manchester United academy graduate Mason Greenwood was today granted bail by a judge after spending four nights behind bars.

Greenwood was granted bail after a private hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.

The Englishman was over the weekend arrested after violating the terms of his initial bail by attempting to make contact with the complainant.

The Mirror reports on this fresh development surrounding Greenwood’s controversial case, saying: “following this morning’s private hearing another judge, John Potter, granted Greenwood, who was not in court, bail.

“He has been granted bail on the condition that he is not allowed to contact witnesses, including the complainant.

“He must also reside in Bowdon, near Altrincham in Greater Manchester.”

In the first pictures that have been released, Greenwood is seen departing HMP Berwyn in the company of his father and under heavy security.

The United player is required to make an appearance at Manchester Crown Court on November 21.

The 21-year-old will be given the opportunity to defend himself against three serious allegations. The first is attempting to rape a woman.

The second is engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour between November 1, 2018, and October 15, 2022.

The final one is assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm between December 12 and 31, 2021.

For the moment, the player remains suspended by the Red Devils pending the outcome of the judicial process. While attempting to clear his name, Greenwood continues to be paid his salary in full which is estimated to be in the range of £75,000-a-week.

He last played for the 20-time English Champions on January 22 against West Ham.







