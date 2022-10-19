Player ratings: Fleetwood Town 2-2 (5-4p) Manchester United u21s



Manchester United’s u21s rounded out their EFL Trophy group stage with a defeat in penalties which sees them top the group and advance to the knockout stages. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Nathan Bishop – 6 – Not the most convincing performance as he parried a few shots back into dangerous areas and didn’t seem to be able to get to full stretch to cover the corners at times but did well to save one of the penalties.

Marc Jurado – 5 – A bit of a night to forget; Fleetwood were given too much space and time down his side, which led to both of their goals and didn’t provide much in the way of attack, along with only completing 61% of his passes.

Rhys Bennett – 6.5 – He was up against some experience and physical opponents but excellent in the air, winning five aerial duels, and his passing was quite good out from the back.

Bjorn Hardley – 6 – A decent performance and covered the box well aerially and with clearances. His long passing was off, though.

Sam Murray – 6 – Held his own defensively for the most part but rarely ventured into the final third.

Charlie Savage – 5.5 – Not his greatest performance, and his passing was unusually askew before being taken off at half.

Kobbie Mainoo – 6.5 – He looked to be playing within himself while deployed in the deeper midfield pairing, keeping it simple and mopping up play.

Omari Forson – 6 – As usual, Forson was very clean on the ball, and his incredible run through the middle won the penalty, but he lacked the killer instinct to cause danger outside of that.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 6.5 – Showed some excellent skill with his control and dribbling, but his involvement was too fleeting.

Shola Shoretire – 8 – The clear biggest talent on the pitch, he came up with the most significant moments. A fantastic pass led to the penalty, and a clinical goal drew the game level at the end. He was the constant presence in United’s attack and caused Fleetwood a lot of trouble.

Charlie McNeill – 6 – A calmly taken penalty to give United the initial lead, but he was not involved enough, ending with only 12 touches and the few times he did look lively, he was offside.

Substitutes

Toby Collyer – 6 – Offered a more defensive presence sitting in front of the defence and kept it simple on the ball.

Tom Huddlestone – 7 – His class on the ball was evident, rarely misplacing a pass and ultimately played a perfectly placed penetrative pass for Shoretire’s goal.

Joe Hugill – 5.5 – Making only four touches in his 25 minutes on the pitch, he made little impact.

Maxi Oyedele – N/A – Was not on long enough to make an impact.



