Home » Player ratings: Man United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Player ratings: Man United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy


Manchester United beat Spurs 2-0 this evening at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7 – Had one big save to make, and he made it.

Diogo Dalot 8.5 – Solid performance at the back, strong going forward. Great game from Dalot.

Raphael Varane 8 – Imperious at the back.

Lisandro Martinez 8 – Smooth as silk. A really classy performance.

Luke Shaw 8.5 – Defended well and got forward quite a bit. Vintage Shaw.

Casemiro 8.5 – Broke up so many Spurs attacks and offered a lot going forward as well. So close with that first half thunderbolt.

Fred 9 – What a difference from Sunday. Was fantastic and involved everywhere. Goal and assist as well.

Antony 8 – Tormented the Spurs defence. Just couldn’t find that killer pass or finish. Maybe a touch greedy at times.

Bruno Fernandes 9 – Best performance from Bruno for a long time. Cut down on the Hollywood passes and captained magnificently. Superb goal and so close to a second.

Jadon Sancho 7 – Had a couple of good runs early on and pressed well in second half.

Marcus Rashford 7.5 – Made some excellent runs but just needs to find the back of the net. Could have had a hat trick.

Substitutes

Scott McTominay 6.5 – Did his job well.

Anthony Elanga 6 – Not much time to influence the game.

Christian Eriksen 6 – Not much time to influence the game.

Latest Top Stories...

Luke Shaw puts in masterclass performance in 2-0...

Patrice Evra offers explanation for disgusting Cristiano Ronaldo...

Thierry Henry critical of Marcus Rashford for wasting...

Lisandro Martinez emotional after brilliant result against Tottenham...

Cody Gakpo wanted Manchester United transfer, spoke to...

Antonio Conte feels Manchester United deserved the win...