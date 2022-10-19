Player ratings: Man United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur



Manchester United beat Spurs 2-0 this evening at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7 – Had one big save to make, and he made it.

Diogo Dalot 8.5 – Solid performance at the back, strong going forward. Great game from Dalot.

Raphael Varane 8 – Imperious at the back.

Lisandro Martinez 8 – Smooth as silk. A really classy performance.

Luke Shaw 8.5 – Defended well and got forward quite a bit. Vintage Shaw.

Casemiro 8.5 – Broke up so many Spurs attacks and offered a lot going forward as well. So close with that first half thunderbolt.

Fred 9 – What a difference from Sunday. Was fantastic and involved everywhere. Goal and assist as well.

Antony 8 – Tormented the Spurs defence. Just couldn’t find that killer pass or finish. Maybe a touch greedy at times.

Bruno Fernandes 9 – Best performance from Bruno for a long time. Cut down on the Hollywood passes and captained magnificently. Superb goal and so close to a second.

Jadon Sancho 7 – Had a couple of good runs early on and pressed well in second half.

Marcus Rashford 7.5 – Made some excellent runs but just needs to find the back of the net. Could have had a hat trick.

Substitutes

Scott McTominay 6.5 – Did his job well.

Anthony Elanga 6 – Not much time to influence the game.

Christian Eriksen 6 – Not much time to influence the game.