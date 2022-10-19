Video: Cristiano Ronaldo storms off down the tunnel after Erik ten Hag fails to bring him on



Manchester United cruised to a 2-0 win against Tottenham at Old Trafford.

United won courtesy of two goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

Erik ten Hag’s men mustered a complete and masterful performance that enabled them to clinch all three points against their North London opposition that were enjoying their best start to a season ever.

While the players and undoubtedly Ten Hag deserve all the plaudits for the win, the victory will be clouded by Cristiano Ronaldo’s embarrassing stunt towards the end of the tie.

With the Red Devils in cruise control and in the driving seat with only minutes left until the final whistle, the 37-year-old stormed off the touchline and down the tunnel.

Ronaldo seemingly took off in anger after another snub from the manager, who failed to bring him on against Spurs.

Ronaldo leaving because he didn’t play? 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZtpmJfkaLB — SP 🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) October 19, 2022

The Dutch boss elected to bring on Anthony Elanga and Christian Eriksen late into the game to see off proceedings.

This decision does not seem to have gone well with the 37-year-old who took to this shameful act as a form of protest against the manager.

Ronaldo throughout his career has never been one to take being benched lying down.

However, with his team winning and not struggling at all, there seems no good reason why he would see it fit to do such a thing. In his place, Marcus Rashford thrived and was excellent as the starting striker.

The Englishman, it could be argued, could have done better with one or two of his chances but on the whole, was a threat throughout the game and a constant thorn in Tottenham’s side.

