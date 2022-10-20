AC Milan set astonishing €100m asking price for Rafael Leao amidst interest from Manchester United



AC Milan have slapped a staggering €100m price tag on Rafael Leao’s head amidst heavy interest from Manchester United in the Portuguese.

A report emerged a few days ago that indicated United’s interest in the attacker, with Erik ten Hag so keen that he sent scouts to watch the player in the Champions League against Chelsea.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also confirmed United’s interest in Leao, warning that the Serie A giants were set to kickstart contract renewal negotiations in an effort to keep the player at the San Siro and ward off interest from England.

Chelsea are also admirers of Leao.

Calciomercato.it via SportWitness reports that yesterday Leao’s lawyer and father held negotiations with AC Milan with his long-term future the main item on the agenda.

“The latter [player’s father] held a meeting with the Serie A winners’ leaders at the club’s headquarters yesterday.”

“The role of Jorge Mendes cannot be forgotten since the super-agent wants to have his say on his client’s renewal. A diplomatic masterpiece is required to secure the 23-year-old’s long-term future.”

“The Italian champions will have more meetings with Leão’s camp as they want to sort out his renewal as soon as possible.”

One of the biggest sticking points in the forward’s contract negotiations is his release clause. This is currently set at an enormous €150m.

Leao and his entourage are of the opinion this is too high should he opt to move to a club like United.

The report goes on to add that should these meetings and negotiations not bear any fruit, the Rossoneri have set a minimum price of €100m for any suitor looking to pry Leao off them.

Leao is one to keep an eye on. He would be an immense addition to United’s attacking department.

