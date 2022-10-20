Alan Shearer rinses Antony for being a one-trick pony

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer couldn’t help himself but take issue with the performance of Manchester United’s Antony in the game against Tottenham Hotspur.

United emerged 2-0 victors and put in their most dominant performance of the season with Antony starring in attack on his favoured right flank.

As he has been since joining the Red Devils, the former Ajax star was extremely dangerous and was a constant thorn in Tottenham’s flesh, barely giving their defence a chance to breathe.

Shearer was present in the commentary booth for Amazon Prime’s coverage of the hotly-contested affair alongside Jon Champion.

He criticised Antony in a cheeky dig for his over-reliance on his stronger left foot.

Shearer said, “They only paid £84million for him [Antony].”

“For that price, are you saying for that amount of money, you should expect a genuinely two-footed player.”

After letting out a laugh, the 52-year-old added, “When you’ve got a left foot like his it’s not too bad is it?”

Shearer is not the first ex-pro to highlight Antony’s extreme dependency on his wand of a left foot. Former United midfielder Paul Scholes had previously voiced the same concern.

Nevertheless, United fans will not care too much about this shortcoming. His overall attacking display was impressive and he could have scored yet another goal but saw his curling effort hit the outside of the post.

The Old Trafford faithful have fallen in love with their new Brazilian hero and the 22-year-old seems to be enjoying himself since his big-money move.

Antony has three goals in five Premier League games for the 20-time English champions. He seems to be going from strength and strength and will only get better and become a more lethal weapon in the days to come.

