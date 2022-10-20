Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Man United squad to play Chelsea



Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been banished from the first team by club boss Erik ten Hag.

The punitive measure taken by the Dutch boss comes after it was revealed Ronaldo ignored his instructions and refused to come on as a substitute in the 2-0 win vs. Tottenham.

Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel and even went ahead to exit Old Trafford before the full-time whistle.

Yesterday after the match, Ten Hag promised to deal with the matter and it seems he has well than handled it.

According to The Telegraph’s James Ducker, the 37-year-old is set to face a spell away from the first team’s affairs.

Ducker reports, “Ronaldo dropped from #MUFC squad for Chelsea game on Sunday.”

An official club statement in relation to the matter reads, “Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that.”

Ten Hag's decision and he has the full backing of the club over it

As per Ducker, Ten Hag has the full backing of the club in the fiasco, in what is a show of support to the manager – something the club has failed to do with previous bosses.

Ducker’s report is reinforced by Laurie Whitwell who also confirms that Ronaldo has been banished.

Cristiano will be banished from first-team squad after refusing to come on against Tottenham Hotspur. Erik ten Hag's call.

Samuel Luckhurst points out that while United insist Ronaldo is still an important player, they have come to the conclusion that he is a problem.

As such, a January exit engineered by Jorge Mendes is the best alternative for all parties involved.

Ten Hag spoke to Ronaldo at Carrington today. United insist Ronaldo remains an 'important player' but, as stated last night, in best interests of all parties Mendes finds an exit route in January.

Certainly, this was the right move by Ten Hag, who cannot let his actions go unpunished.