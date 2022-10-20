Cristiano Ronaldo issues statement in response to banishment from the first team



Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronald has issued a statement in response to his first-team banishment levelled against him by Erik ten Hag.

A flurry of reports from reliable journalists have emerged that spelt out how the Portuguese has been exiled by Ten Hag for his shameful behaviour yesterday night against Tottenham.

As a result of storming down the tunnel and even exiting Old Trafford before the final whistle, the 37-year-old received a punishment.

He has been dropped from the squad set to face Chelsea on the weekend.

On top of this, Ronaldo will be made to train on his own. It is unclear whether he has or will be fined by the club.

In response to this development, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote on his Instagram account, “As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed.”

“Respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process. I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me.”

“Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set an example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us.”

In the heartfelt apology, Ronaldo went on to add that he would continue working hard at Carrington.

This strongly hints that he has accepted his exile and will serve his time gracefully until he is allowed back into the senior squad by the Dutch boss.

He remarked that he would not give in to pressure and will support his teammates as best as he can.

He rounded off his passionate statement by issuing a rallying call to supporters to remain united and promised that he will soon be playing in front of them again.







