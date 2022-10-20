Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham



Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo ignored Erik ten Hag’s instructions to come on as a substitute.

The 37-year-old was requested by the Dutch boss to come on during the closing stages of the game against Tottenham Hotspur but firmly refused before he headed down the tunnel in a fit of anger and rage.

It was initially thought that Ronaldo pulled off the embarrassing stunt in protest against Ten Hag who failed to bring him on.

The Mail’s Chris Wheeler exclusively reports, “Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s win over Tottenham on Wednesday night, Sportsmail can exclusively reveal.”

“It has now emerged that the 37-year-old was told to go on by Ten Hag and refused his manager’s instructions before heading for the exit.

“The relationship between the pair is now at breaking point, with Ronaldo desperate to leave and Ten Hag happy to let him go.”

The Athletic indicated earlier today that Ronaldo did not just head into the dressing room. He went as far as to depart Old Trafford even before the full-time whistle.

And now United have officially come out with a statement regarding the incident.

“Cristiano will not be part of the Man United team for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. Rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic also added, “Cristiano Ronaldo will be banished from first-team squad after refusing to come on against Tottenham Hotspur. Club statement confirms he won’t be part of Chelsea squad and it’s understood he won’t train with seniors either. Erik ten Hag’s call.”

Wheeler has claimed that the United hierarchy fully support Ten Hag’s decision and now it might become an uphill task for United’s No 7 to take further part in games.

This latest news will not reflect well on the five-time Ballon d’Or who has already come under heavy criticism from supporters and the media for his childish and unprofessional behaviour last night.

While Wheelers says that Ten Hag would like to let the player go, the challenge is finding a willing suitor for him.

It is an open secret that Ronaldo is in steep decline and most elite teams do not want to buy a star with so much baggage.

On top of this, he commands staggering wages that not many clubs across Europe can afford. From a sporting point of view, a deal makes no sense.

January cannot come fast enough for United supporters, many of whom already want to see the back of the striker. This would allow the team to flourish without the disruptions and attention he brings.

