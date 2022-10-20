Crunch Time for David Beckham and former teammate Phil Neville at Inter Miami



The end of the MLS season draws near, as does the verdict on whether Phil Neville will remain in charge of David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Neville and his entire backroom staff are out of contract at the end of the MLS season.

The Inter Miami boss, anxious about the future, wants to know what lies on the horizon sooner than later (via The Sun).

It will be a tricky situation to navigate.

Unfortunate circumstances

Inter Miami’s manager led the club to the MLS playoffs for the first time. However, their campaign was cut desperately short.

Last season’s MLS Cup champions, New York City FC, dashed all hopes and dreams of playoff glory.

Inter Miami exited the competition in the first round, following a hefty three-nil defeat on Monday.

It was a bitter pill to swallow after battling to make the playoffs in the face of widespread doubt.

The former Lionesses gaffer will want to extend his stay in Miami for at least another term to avoid making another transition after settling into his surroundings with his family.

Manchester United Legends David Beckham and Phil Neville share a history far beyond their time together at Inter Miami.

The two were both part of the young mercurial talents affectionately known as The Class of ’92.

Time will tell whether owner Beckham can reach an amicable decision that suits them both.