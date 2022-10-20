Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United still in the race for Cody Gakpo but now face stiff competition



Manchester United are still in the race for PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo.

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils’ interest in Gakpo has not waned at all after a failed pursuit in the summer.

Erik ten Hag wanted Gakpo but when a choice came to it between the Dutchman and former Ajax winger Antony, Erik ten Hag opted for Antony who he had worked with at Ajax and enjoyed success with.

Romano relays that the 20-time English champions are set to face competition for Gakpo’s signature not only from England but also from Spain.

A few days ago, David Ornstein broke the news that Real Madrid view Gakpo as a legitimate target.

🚨🌕| NEW: Sources with knowledge of the situation, mention Real Madrid as a potential destination for Cody Gakpo. @David_Ornstein — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 10, 2022

Closer to home, Arsenal and Leeds are also said to be hot on the trail of the 23-year-old.

The latest suitor for the Netherlands international as reported by Gianluca Di Marzio is Tottenham.

As per Romano, United will be buoyed by one massive advantage they hold over other rival parties looking to add Gakpo to their ranks.

The player shares the same agency as United boss Ten Hag. In addition to this, United already have a relationship with Gakpo’s entourage.

This is derived from the initial negotiations that took place in the summer.

Yesterday, Gakpo himself confirmed the existence of these talks. He opened up in an interview and said, “I was close to leaving PSV. I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United, in the end, the deal didn’t go through and it was a shame.”

Cody Gakpo: "I was close to leaving PSV. I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United, in the end the deal didn’t go through… and it was a shame", tells The Times. 🚨🔴 #MUFC @TomAllnutt_ "Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world". pic.twitter.com/M81STcAdb6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2022

He has been in fine form this season, putting up numbers similar to those of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, as revealed by an analysis of the attacker.

The club will be hoping they can acquire him in subsequent windows.

