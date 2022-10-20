Joel and Avram Glazer feel Manchester United are ‘undervalued’ at the moment

Manchester United fans currently have two wishes they want to see fulfilled in the near future – to see their club return back to the top and to get rid of their owners the Glazers.

Groups like The 1958 are trying to muster up support and have so far successfully held quite a few massive protests against the owners ahead of home games.

Glazers under pressure

The hope was that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man and a life-long United fan, would come in and rescue the club after failing in his bid to buy Chelsea.

Even Michael Knighton, who tried to buy the club back in the 1980s, had also made public his desire to oust the Glazers from the club.

NEW VIDEO: Sir Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed INEOS' desire to buy United but said the Glazers do not want to sell. This is the first time we've heard from Jim directly confirming his desire to buy Man United. We run through his interview and comments.https://t.co/lEM9MNTeqw pic.twitter.com/SIQgdHhiet — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) October 11, 2022

But the chairman and CEO of Ineos has since revealed that he had spoken to the American family and they do not want to sell United and he does not want to wait for the club to become available.

And now finance guru Kieran Maguire has revealed that the drop in share price means the Glazers will wait for at least the price to double before even thinking of selling the club.

According to Maguire, when United were first listed on the Stock Exchange by the Glazers, the share price stood at $14. After Ratcliffe’s revelation, the price now stands at just below $13, with a market cap of $2.13billion (£1.9bn).

Joel and Avram Glazer feel Manchester United are ‘undervalued’ as a club at the moment and they will not want to take a massive hit on their expectations.

Glazers will wait for share price to double

“I think it’s interesting that if we take a look at the markets since the Jim Ratcliffe interview was communicated, the share price has once again fallen below $13 dollars.

“If there was any encouragement from Ratcliffe’s comments, you would have expected the price to bounce up, but that has not been the case. I cannot see the Glazer selling for anything less than $25 to $30 per share,” Maguire told Football Insider.

And that means fans should probably give up hope that Ratcliffe will come out and buy the club or at least controlling stake from the Glazers.

“It might not be the news United fans want to hear, but it looks as though Ratcliffe will look elsewhere as far as investment in football is concerned.

“They have put a lot of hope into him but it is unlikely to be the team from Old Trafford that he buys,“ Maguire added.



United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate match experience

Take your seat for the Spurs match and be in the know about everything United!