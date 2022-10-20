John Murtough throws dampener on Manchester United’s January transfer window in latest comments



Manchester United football director John Murtough has played down the club’s likelihood of making any transfers or facilitating any arrivals in the January transfer window.

Murtough strongly hinted that the 20-time English champions would look beyond the turn of the year, with a focus on the summer to strengthen the team.

He attributed the lack of movement in the winter window to the record investment made over the summer that saw Erik ten Hag splash a record £227 million on six new signings.

United’s football director remarked, “We always said that reshaping the squad would take more than a window and we’re already working with Erik on the next steps in that process, with a focus on next summer and beyond.

“But it’s important to recognise that investment must always be sustainable, meaning that what we spend on players must be supported by revenues over the long term.

“We ended the summer slightly ahead of where we expected to be in terms of the number of players brought in, so we don’t anticipate the same level of activity in future windows, although we will continue to strengthen.”

The 51-year-old’s comments will undoubtedly leave fans disappointed and angry.

It is clear the team has gaping holes that need to be addressed immediately. A striker, for instance, is a must-buy as soon as possible.

The Red Devils also arguably need another right-back to deputise and compete with Diogo Dalot.

Murtough, looking back on the transfer window, added that the strategy was rooted in bringing in a blend of youth and experience.

He confirmed that the manager and the club were in sync with each other regarding procurements – something that will extend to future windows.

Murtough urged patience within the fanbase, reminding supporters that progress does not occur in a linear manner and is bound to come with its set of challenges and bumps along the way.

