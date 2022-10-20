Luke Shaw puts in masterclass performance in 2-0 win vs Tottenham Hotspur



Manchester United trounced Tottenham by two goals to nil at Old Trafford.

United had many obvious heroes on the night, including the goalscorers Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

Many others, including Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Casemiro, will undoubtedly also get their plaudits and rightly so, for their contributions to the win.

United’s unsung paladin was Luke Shaw.

Shaw recently earned his place back in the team, replacing Tyrell Malacia, who came in the summer from the Eredivisie, where he played for Feyenoord.

In the match against the Lily Whites, Shaw registered an astronomic 110 touches of the football.

Shaw’s remarkable 91% pass accuracy highlights his technical brilliance on the ball.

The full-back won four ground duels and three tackles he delved into.

The Englishman made two crucial clearances, playing his role in helping the Red Devils keep a second clean sheet in a row in the league.

Shaw completed 100% of the long balls he looked to ping to his teammates.

In a show of his supremacy and dominance in the air, the 27-year-old won 100% of his aerial duels.

The player was outstanding from an attacking standpoint and was equally as effective in defence.

In this aspect, Shaw made two key passes and a shot on target that more than tested Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 110 touches

91% pass accuracy

4 ground duels won

3 tackles won

2 clearances

2/2 long balls completed

2/2 aerial duels won

2 key passes

1 shot on target The return of Shawberto Carlos? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pn7nMausib — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 19, 2022

Certainly, Shaw is one who has grabbed his second opportunity under Ten Hag with both hands and ran away with it. Hopefully, this is not a blip, and he can sustain this level for a long time.

