The Athletic: Cristiano Ronaldo stormed out of Old Trafford before the full-time whistle



Manchester United cruised to a 2-0 victory against Tottenham yesterday night courtesy of goals by Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

What was a sublime and masterful performance however was shrouded by controversy, with Cristiano Ronaldo the main culprit.

With the game only minutes away from ending and with the Red Devils firmly in control, the 37-year-old rose up and stormed down the tunnel.

Ronaldo resorted to this as a form of protest against Erik ten Hag who snubbed him, preferring to bring on Anthony Elanga and Christian Eriksen.

Ronaldo’s stunt has since created a frenzy, with the player coming under intense criticism for what Thierry Henry described as the player taking the headlines away from the team and placing them onto himself.

However, Ronaldo’s act goes beyond heading into the changing room.

The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell reports that the five-time Ballon D’or winner went further ahead and made his way out of Old Trafford in a fit of rage.

Whitwell says, “The Portugal international walked down the tunnel before the full-time whistle but also left the stadium rather than heading to the dressing room.

“Ronaldo’s early exit didn’t make a ripple in the home dressing room at Old Trafford as United’s players celebrated the win over Tottenham.”

When Ten Hag was asked about the striker’s unacceptable behaviour yesterday after the match, he dismissed the question and said he would deal with the matter today.

This is not the first time the 37-year-old has done such a thing under the Dutch boss. He did the same against Rayo Vallecano during pre-season when he was substituted at half time. On that occasion, Ten Hag said ““I certainly don’t condone this. This is unacceptable, for everyone. We are a team and you have to stay until the end.”

Ten Hag is expected to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo today.

