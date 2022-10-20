Thierry Henry critical of Marcus Rashford for wasting goalscoring chance against Tottenham Hotspur

Thierry Henry was pleased with what he saw of Manchester United tonight.

Erik ten Hag’s side beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in a brilliant performance from the hosts.

United were relentless with their press and controlled the match from start to finish.

Henry praised Ten Hag:

“For the first time, I saw what I used to see with his Ajax team. And he should be pleased with that.”

The most complete @ManUtd performance of the season? 🔴 Erik ten Hag is proud of his team after beating Spurs!#PLonPrime #MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/GkEQizpgSZ — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 19, 2022

He was critical of Rashford for squandering a golden opportunity to make it 3-0.

Rashford decided to opt for power over precision, shooting straight at the goalkeeper.

The shot was fierce, and Hugo Lloris made an outstanding save, but Henry was not happy with Rashford’s decision.

He said, “While that ball from Fred was coming to him, you have to look at the goalkeeper to freeze him.”

” Strikers don’t do that often. He never looked. You go low across. Power is not always the answer.”

” You open the goal up. Just finish it.”

” Place it. Why hard? Side foot, goal. See you later.”

🎙️ Thierry Henry on Marcus Rashford: "You open the goal up. Just finish it. Place it, why hard? Side foot, goal. See you later." 🎙️ Evra: "Not everyone has your brain Henry." 🎙️ Henry: "I know but you have one, use it." 🧠 pic.twitter.com/YgGkFLkhMN — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) October 19, 2022

Rashford was immense tonight and led the press from the front.

However, he must improve his decision-making to reach that next level.

The Englishman often gets caught up in two minds and wastes good opportunities.

Ten Hag will be eager to work on those areas of his game and make him a top striker.