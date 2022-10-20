“Would I be stirring?”: Alan Shearer makes bold Bruno Fernandes claim



Alan Shearer has claimed that Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes looks happier in the absence of his Portuguese compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

Shearer was speaking after United’s victory against Tottenham Hotspur where Fernandes scored the second goal of the match to ensure Erik ten Hag’s men took home all three points.

On commentary duty for Amazon Prime Video via The Mail, Shearer said, “Would I be stirring if I said Bruno looks happier in this team without Ronaldo.”

“I just look at his performance tonight and his energy and look at his leadership and the qualities he has offered both defensively and offensively and he has done so much for them in this performance tonight.”

Shearer who gave the playmaker the Man-of-the-Match award also added, “He deserved that goal.”

Fernandes outlined that the award did not matter to him and that he was more than happy to play a secondary role should it guarantee that his team wins.

He reiterated his desire and willingness to sacrifice himself for the good of the team.

On a night where Fernandes was superb, his display and certainly the team’s victory was overshadowed by Ronaldo’s antics in the 89th minute of the game.

The 37-year-old stormed down the tunnel seemingly in protest while the team was winning.

Ronaldo did this in protest after Ten Hag snubbed him with the manager instead electing to bring on Christian Eriksen and Anthony Elanga.

It has since emerged that the 37-year-old went as far as exiting Old Trafford before the final whistle in a show of defiance.

Hopefully, Fernandes can respond to Ronaldo’s continued absence and return to his once-unplayable self on a consistent basis.







