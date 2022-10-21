Manchester United to battle Real Madrid and Man City for Alessandro Bastoni



Manchester United have joined a battle with Real Madrid and Manchester City for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

Spanish outlet Fichajes describes Bastoni as Erik ten Hag’s “great obsession.”

And with the manager’s sports project described as one that “excites everyone,” United could well have emerged as the ideal suitor.

Bastoni would offer Ten Hag another left-footed option in central defence, with only Lisandro Martinez fulfilling that criterion in his squad.

The report does not see Man United making the deal this winter, however.

Bastoni would most likely be an option for the summer, with Fichajas claiming the player “could be one of the star signings of the Manchester United for 2023/2024.”

While Martinez has been a revelation since signing for the club this season, Bastoni could offer Ten Hag the chance to rotate.

He may even experiment a little with different systems in certain games.

The Dutch coach has used a back three at times in his career, but that he has not been given that opportunity at United due to a lack of depth in defence.

There is also Martinez’s versatility to consider, with the player having played in midfield and at left back at previous stages of his career.

Nevertheless, it would seem unlikely that United would spent too frivolously on a position in which they appear to have found a quality solution.

Therefore for a deal to be likely, Bastoni would need to be available for a decent price.

With the Inter defender’s contract expiring in 2024, that could just be the case.







