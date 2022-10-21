Bryan Robson hails new signings, feels Manchester United can “beat anybody”

The Erik ten Hag era seems to be finally upon as if Manchester United’s 2-0 decimation Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday was anything to go by.

Everything from the pressing to the passing seemed on point as the United players ran rings around their opposition. Such was their domination that the Red Devils ended up taking 28 shots out of which 10 were on target compared to Spurs’ two.

This was supposed to be a crucial week for the 20-time English champions as they took on two members of the top-four as well as heavyweights Newcastle United.

ETH has United playing the way he wants

United were lacklustre against the Magpies as they ended up drawing the encounter but had the chance to seal all three points. But it was a totally different picture against Spurs.

Bryan Robson: "I think that this team[#MUFC] are capable of beating anybody. Chelsea are going to be really tough, but this is a learning curve for our club. It’s a work in progress and our club know that it’s important to get back into the Champions League next year." talkSPORT] — Man United fans' zone (@mufzone07) October 20, 2022

Not to forget that the Red Devils have already recorded impressive wins against arch-rivals Liverpool and league leaders Arsenal.

And club legend Bryan Robson feels he has seen enough to admit that the club are headed in the right direction and a win against Chelsea is very much possible.

Robson told talkSPORT Breakfast, “Yeah they can (beat Chelsea). They’ve proved after beating Arsenal and beating Liverpool and beating Tottenham, okay it’s all at Old Trafford, but I think that this team are capable of going anywhere and beating anybody.

“Chelsea are going to be really tough, but this is a learning curve for our club because before Newcastle we said Newcastle at home, Tottenham at home and Chelsea away, this is where we can gauge ourselves see how far we have come and how far we still have to get to.”

The United global ambassador revealed that the change in mentality of the current United side has all been down to the expert recruitment done in the summer by Ten Hag.

All five players recruited on a permanent basis have played a huge role in helping United regain their swagger. And the 65-year-old also added that getting Marcus Rashford back to his best has added to the team’s strengths this season.

“The new signings look like they’re settling in really well. Martinez is doing really well, Casemiro looks like a class player as far as I’m concerned. He sees a pass so quickly but he gets in the right areas of the pitch all the time.

New recruits have transformed United

“When we get that pressing game right from the front, Antony has got loads of energy and Marcus [Rashford] is back to his best this season,” Robson averred.

Captain Marvel was asked whether he thought the current United side could challenge for the title and he revealed his exact expectations and what he felt would constitute a good season.

He also asked the supporters to have patience and not get carried away despite the encouraging results as this was still a work in progress and the manager needed time to perfect every tiny detail along the way.

“It’s a work in progress and our club know that it’s so important to get back into the Champions League next year.

“If you can go on and win the title then that’s a massive bonus, but I don’t think we’re there at this moment in time. If we can get in the Champions League and maybe have a good cup run then that’s going to be a good season.”

Fans will be hoping that Ten Hag can guide the English giants back into the top four and if possible add a Cup to their title cabinet this season.



