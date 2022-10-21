Cristiano Ronaldo offered an unlikely olive branch by Erik ten Hag



Erik ten Hag has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo still has an important role to play at Manchester United this season.

The manager earlier confirmed that Ronaldo had refused to come on as a substitute during United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

He also confirmed that the legendary goalscorer would not play against Chelsea and was currently training alone as a consequence of his actions.

However, Ten Hag also insisted that the forward remains an “important part” of his squad.

As far as Ronaldo is concerned, that appears to have left the door open for him to feature again before he travels with Portugal to the Qatar World Cup in November.

Whether that will be as a first-choice player outside of the Europa League does not seem likely.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo may yet have a chance to add to his one goal so far this season, as he bids to ready himself for his international exploits.

His poor form has caused concern in his home nation, with worries that he will arrive in Qatar severely lacking in match sharpness or form.

Given the opportunity to add to his account at Old Trafford, he may yet hope for a decent runup to what will surely be his swansong international tournament.

As for Manchester United, the club are light on reliable striker.

Anthony Martial has struggled with injuries and has no other cover, besides Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has done well in the central role, but often prefers to play off the left wing.

However during his performance against Tottenham on Wednesday, he certainly had the feel of a more natural centre forward.

Regardless, Ten Hag most likely did not see the sense in ostracising a player altogether with his attacking options as they are.

It will be down to Ronaldo to improve upon his professionalism if he is to get a significant number of opportunities to keep sharp.







