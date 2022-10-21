Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on the pitch



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says there had to be consequences for Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford during the Spurs game.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Chelsea, the boss said “I am the manager.

“I am responsible for the culture, I have to set the standards and values and I have to control them.

“After Rayo Vallecano, I told him (leaving early) was unacceptable. The second time there has to be consequences. It is important for the attitude and mentality of the group.

“I set a warning at the start of the season. When you are living together, playing together, football is a team sport. You have to set certain standard.”

“All my focus is on that game [against Chelsea]. All the focus of my staff is on that game, all the players’ is on that game.”

When asked if he could confirm that Ronaldo refused to come on the pitch, he said “yes, that’s true”.

On the Chelsea match, Ten Hag said:

“It’s a different game, different team, different players [from his previous encounter with Graham Potter].

“We are further in our process. Now I know more about him and maybe in the first game he knew more about me, United. It is not a fight between managers.”

The manager was not asked about injuries and team selection during the open section of the presser.

This means it is still unknown as to whether Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire will be available for selection.

United’s match with Chelsea kicks off at 5.30pm tomorrow at Stamford Bridge.







