Intermediaries are offering David de Gea to “leading” Spanish clubs



David de Gea has been linked with a move back to Spain if his contract isn’t extended beyond this season at Manchester United.

With just a few months left on his current deal with the option of a further year, the goalkeeper’s future is currently the subject of much speculation.

De Gea joined the club over 10 years ago and has been Man United’s number one ever since his arrival.

Fans will remember his outstanding performances after finding his feet a couple of seasons into his move to England.

However, in recent years his form has declined massively with fans of the Red Devils wanting a refreshed goalkeeping unit.

Dean Henderson claimed the gloves a couple of seasons ago but wasn’t able to displace the Spaniard for the long term.

After Erik ten Hag recently admitted no decision has been made about the keeper’s future, the 31-year-old appears to have taken matters into his own hands.

Depsite recently saying he wants to stay at the club for a long time to come, he appears to be lining up a return to Spain.

According to Sport Witness, intermediaries are offering De Gea to the “leading and richest clubs” in La Liga ahead of next summer.

The outlet reports that British media are claiming the club are trying to find a new goalkeeper, leaving De Gea high and dry and ready to search for a new club.

De Gea arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2011 after a deal was struck between the goalkeeper and Sir Alex Ferguson.

A return to Atletico Madrid seems logical with Jan Oblak being linked with a move to United.

However, they are unlikely to be the only club in the mix for De Gea who will be assessing his options from January.

Sport Witness concludes by mentioning other clubs such as Sevilla have also been contacted.

Betis are also an option as they too could see their goalkeepers leave next summer.

However, with the current wage demands of the United no.1 being unachievable for the Spanish club, a move seems unlikely.







