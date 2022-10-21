Joao Felix looking for way out of Atletico Madrid with major European clubs circling

Portuguese forward Joao Felix is believed to be looking for a way out of Atletico Madrid.

As reported in Sport Witness, Felix feels his time is up at the Wanda Metropolitano and he is open to a move in January, if not, the end of the season.

The news has put major clubs in Europe on high alert, with Bayern Munich, PSG and Manchester United having previously shown a keen interest in his signature.

It was reported United lodged a €130 million bid for the forward in the summer but were knocked back by the Spanish club.

It’s now believed Atleti are willing to listen to offers for Felix, who has lost his place in Diego Simeone’s first team, with Griezmann and Morata the preferred attacking options. The 22-year-old has completed just one full ninety minutes for Atletico this season.

Felix already has history with United, starring in the Champions League knockout phase in February, which ended with United’s exit from the competition.

The striker scored an outstanding header in the first leg before a dazzling display at Old Trafford in the second helped dump United out.

He also scored the winner when the clubs met in pre-season at the start of this campaign, delivering Erik ten Hag his only defeat in the warm up matches.

Felix is one of the most sought after players in Europe but would come with a huge price tag. Atleti are likely to demand the bulk of the 115 million pounds they parted with to bring him to Spain, in 2019.

United overspent in the summer and no doubt the Glazer family would wince at the thought of parting with another three figure sum – but it would be some statement.

Felix’s tenacious attitude and obvious ability would suit Ten Hag’s style of play perfectly and the Dutchman would no doubt welcome the Portuguese with open arms.

United are desperate for a striker with Anthony Martial unable to stay out of the treatment room and Cristiano Ronaldo destined to spend his final footballing years elsewhere.

The stage could well be set for one Portuguese legend to make way for the young prodigy from the same country to pick up Ronaldo’s baton and leave his own imprint on the Theatre of Dreams.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate match experience

Take your seat for the Chelsea match and be in the know about everything United!