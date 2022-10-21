Lisandro Martinez reveals his Manchester United idol in Sky Sports interview



Lisandro Martinez has revealed his Manchester United idol during an interview with Sky Sports news.

During the interview, Martinez revealed his admiration for a fellow Argentine:

“Gabriel Heinze is my idol.

“I love him. I love the way he played, very aggressive, good mentality, good mentality in the duels. Every game as a final. He was a top player.”

The ‘grinta’ Erik ten Hag has credited Martinez with could also be applied to Heinze and there is perhaps more than a little inspiration at play there.

Heinze was Manchester United’s Player of the Year back in 2005 and Martinez could be well on the way to becoming the second Argentinian to do so.

Prior to his flirtations with Liverpool, United’s former defender had an attitude that endeared him to fans, and it is an attitude the £57m signing shares.

“I like his mentality,” Martinez said.

He knows it first hand as well, having spoken to Gabriel Heinze prior to making the move from Amsterdam.

“We just spoke about football and life,” he said.

If Heinze did offer any advice about settling in at Old Trafford, it certainly appears to be paying off.

Martinez has forged an incredible partnership with Raphael Varane and looks to be justifying his price tag in the early stages of his career at United.

His dreams go beyond those early stages, however:

“Our ambition is to win titles, to put Manchester United where they deserve.

“I think we are in a good way to do it. But we have to keep our feet on the ground, we have to be humble and take it step by step.”







