Manchester United considering move for Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen



Manchester United are considering signing Jeremie Frimpong to strengthen their right back options.

The Bayer Leverkusen player is among a number of candidates being monitored by United as they look to reinforce.

Currently, only Diogo Dalot is seen as a reliable option at right back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka seemingly frozen out due to his limitations on the ball.

Erik ten Hag demands technical ability from his fullbacks, as well as an ability to contribute effectively to his team’s attack.

He would certainly be getting that from Frimpong.

The 21-year-old is a compatriot to Ten Hag, which certainly doesn’t hurt.

But more than that, he is a potent attacking weapon to Leverkusen and is frequently seen marauding up the pitch to support the offense.

Frimpong completes 8.99 Progressive carries and completes 2.06 Dribbles per 90 minutes, ranking him in the top 2% in both metrics, as per fbref.

In only ten Bundesliga matches this season, the Dutchman has scored four goals, underlining his attacking prowess.

The news of United’s interest comes from the reliable Florian Plettenberg, who earlier tweeted:

“Next to other players he is on the list of Manchester United! #MUFC wants to transfer a high quality right-back in winter. At the latest in summer. 21 y/o is a key player for Leverkusen, contract until 2025. Very interesting profile for Ten Hag.”

X News #Frimpong: Next to other players he is on the list of Manchester United! #MUFC wants to transfer a high quality right-back in winter. At the latest in summer. 21 y/o is a key player for Leverkusen, contract until 2025. Very interesting profile for Ten Hag. @SkySportDE 🇳🇱🇬🇭 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 21, 2022

Frimpong would certainly add something different to United and, while he would not come cheap, he appears to be an ideal fullback for Ten Hag’s system.







