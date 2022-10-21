Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag trying to convince Edwin van der Sar to come back

Manchester United are slowly finding their footing under new manager Erik ten Hag with results on an upward trajectory ever since the derby defeat to Manchester City.

Wednesday’s dominating 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur was the best United have played in recent memory and players seem to be adapting to the way the Dutch manager wants them to play.

ETH methods working

Cohesion in terms of pressing and passing was seen against Spurs and now the challenge will be to continue in the same vein with matches against Chelsea and West Ham coming up next.

On-field progress aside, there are some huge reports emerging out of the Netherlands which can change the way the club is perceived in the future.

According to Voetbal Primeur, Ten Hag has personally spoken to Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar to try and convince him to come to Manchester United.

Back when Ed Woodward used to be the executive vice-chairman, off-field success and branding was given more importance than on-field glory. Now that John Murtough is the new Director of Football, those principles are slowly being phased out.

The former United keeper has done a fantastic job at the Eredivisie champions and United want his expertise to truly change the way the club operate.

The Dutchman was contacted by the Red Devils two years ago but he had turned down the opportunity back then stating that he still had unfinished business at Ajax.

Van Der Sar could take United back to the top

But despite having a contract with the Amsterdam-based club till 2025, United have still “knocked on the door” for him and this time around, the interest in coming back to United seems to be there.

The approach was made last week and as of now, it is not clear whether he will accept the offer. The former Champions League winning goalie could be replaced at Ajax by Danny Blind according to reports.

Van Der Sar, who won win four Premier League titles, the Champions League and three League Cups with the Red Devils, had said in an interview in the past that he would only work for clubs that he had a connection and the list included Ajax and United.

If the former Dutch international does choose to come back to England, it would be seen as a huge coup for the Reds and could change the way the club operate especially with Ten Hag in charge.

The duo changed the way Ajax was seen around the world and helped the club reclaim their status as European giants. United could benefit immensely if this move works out in the future.



