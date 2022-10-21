Mike Phelan weighs in on Bruno Fernandes’ Man United performances under Erik ten Hag

Mike Phelan, the former Manchester United assistant manager, shared his thoughts on Bruno Fernandes‘ performances this season.

Phelan, who worked alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, will be no stranger to Fernandes’ potential.

The £46.5 million midfield maestro put in a stirring performance against Tottenham that saw him named Man of the Match.

However, while he showed many glimpses of his talent, he has attracted considerable criticism for his play this season.

The Portuguese playmaker has experienced a notable drop in output this campaign, producing few goals and assists.

Nevertheless, in good faith, Erik ten Hag has stood by his deputy captain.

Against Tottenham, the ex-Sporting Lisbon man didn’t disappoint, showing that while form is temporary, class is permanent.

He scored against Spurs putting United firmly back in the conversation for a top-four finish.

A show of faith

Phelan supported the 28-year-old midfielder, saying, “The manager’s confidence is obviously with him.

“Bruno realises his assists for him are as important as his goalscoring. He’s adapting his game a little bit to a different role. He’s an honest boy, and he will know he can do more.”

“The one thing he never does is shirk his responsibilities. He will always be available to take the ball under pressure. His confidence is always there. I think sometimes he is misjudged because he has a creative mind. He wants to be the player who makes the goal quite often.”

Phelan, fair and balanced in his assessment of Fernandes, added: “He is wasteful sometimes when he could be simpler. People start to find a fault in that. Without that imagination and creativity and the opportunity to play balls forward, you won’t get the goals you expect from Manchester United.







