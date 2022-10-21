Pablo Longeri rules out Olympique Marseille move for Cristiano Ronaldo with thinly veiled dig



Olympique Marseille president Pablo Longori is the latest to weigh in on the Cristiano Ronaldo situation.

Longori has ruled out the chances of Marseille making a move for Ronaldo.

Speaking to RMC Sport, the president first remarked on the financial implications of signing a player of the legendary goalscorer’s stature.

“Football is very clear. You make do with the means you have at your disposal, with a financial balance,” Longoria said.

“You have to do everything to get better results, seek to improve the team, but with financial stability. That’s important in 2022. We need a sustainable financial situation.”

But he was not done there, saving a thinly veiled criticism of Ronaldo’s attitude for last.

“We are far from ideas like that, of big stars, individual players. We’re more focused on team players who put in individual performances which serve the team.

“We have a project where everyone needs to work for a collective.”

That Ronaldo is not exactly a team-centric player is news to no one.

But his walkout against Tottenham Hotspur has brought his questionable attitude into sharp focus.

It seems that Ronaldo’s selfishness is now a valid reason for clubs – even those of a club hardly regarded as among the elite – to turn him down.

Ronaldo was without suitors over last summer, during which he was desperate to leave Old Trafford.

Declining ability, mammoth wages, and now a complete absence of team ethic, are sure to deny Ronaldo any chance of a move to a club he deems worthy of his status.







