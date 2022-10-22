Bruno Fernandes interview after dramatic Chelsea draw



Bruno Fernandes gave a post-match interview to Sky Sports in the wake of Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Bruno was pleased with the team’s first half performance but noted the importance of the tactical battle between the managers in diminishing United’s control.

“I think the first half was really good from us obviously after they had the tactical change, we had some problems in the middle.”

On that first half, Fernandes believes the team “could have been 2-0 up.”

United were very nearly left ruing the missed chances from the first interval when Jorginho converted a penalty.

But Fernandes credits the spirit of his teammates in earning a point.

“Obviously they got the goal from the penalty, but the belief was there, we kept fighting and the spirit was amazing.”

On the penalty, while he claims not to have seen the incident, but did make the point that:

“In the premier league this contact happens every single game”

Casemiro’s equaliser sent the travelling fans into raptures, and Bruno has praise for both the crosser and the goalscorer.

“It was a great cross from Luke and afterwards a great header.

“We know Casemiro scored a lot of headers in Madrid.

“He had a chance against Everton, and he missed. This time he got it right!”

When asked about Ronaldo’s situation, Fernandes was firm:

“We don’t talk about that.”







