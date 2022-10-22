Casemiro posts breathtaking stats in draw vs Chelsea



Manchester United scored late in stoppage time to earn a single point in a frantic 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

United ensured the points were shared through Casemiro, who rose highest with only seconds remaining to ensure United got a share of the spoils.

The Red Devils had 53% possession of the ball compared to Chelsea’s 47%.

Erik ten Hag’s men had twice the number of shots as Chelsea, 13 compared to the Blues’ six.

Out of the team’s 13 shots, six were on target, while Chelsea only had two shots on target including Jorginho’s penalty.

United made 462 passes with a success rate of 77%, the same as Chelsea who registered 402 passes.

United’s star performer was undoubtedly the goalscorer, Casemiro.

The Brazilian had an impressive 83% accuracy.

He had 68 touches of the ball and made a mouth-watering 10 recoveries as the deepest-lying midfielder in the middle of the park.

Casemiro won six out of the eight ground duels he delved into, succeeding remarkably in his central defensive midfield role.

The 30-year-old, in a supreme show of his ability on the ball, successfully pinged six out of the eight long balls he tried to ping to his teammates.

Casemiro won four tackles and made three clearances.

The player, out of the one shot on target he had, made it count and rounded a masterful performance with a clutch goal to spare United’s blushes.

Casemiro’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 83% pass accuracy

68 touches

10 ball recoveries

6/8 ground duels won

6/8 long balls completed

4 tackles won

3 clearances

1 shot on target

1 goal First goal for the REDS. 👹 pic.twitter.com/d3c27blkBm — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 22, 2022

Certainly, Casemiro has found his feet within the team. He has been excellent addition and fans are falling for him. He will have a big say in how United’s season pans out.

