Christian Eriksen recalled to Manchester United side vs Chelsea

Manchester United have made one change to the side that beat Tottenham on Wednesday, with Christian Eriksen back in midfield.
🔵⚔️🔴 Introducing your 1️⃣1️⃣ Reds to take on Chelsea…#MUFC || #CHEMUN
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 22, 2022
It is particularly harsh on Fred, who put in an outstanding performance against Spurs in midweek.
As expected, Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the squad after being dropped as a disciplinary measure for refusing to take the field against Spurs.
There is still no sign on the bench of long-term absentees Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Donny van de Beek.
More to follow …
United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate match experience
Take your seat for the Chelsea match and be in the know about everything United!
- Get all the match build-up, articles, news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour
- Online football content like you’ve never seen before
- No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United
- Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering
- Click Preview to see more or buy for just £1.25/$1.50
- Limited time offer: SAVE £10 on a season pass – use discount code SEASON35 at checkout.