Christian Eriksen recalled to Manchester United side vs Chelsea



Manchester United have made one change to the side that beat Tottenham on Wednesday, with Christian Eriksen back in midfield.

🔵⚔️🔴 Introducing your 1️⃣1️⃣ Reds to take on Chelsea…#MUFC || #CHEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 22, 2022

It is particularly harsh on Fred, who put in an outstanding performance against Spurs in midweek.

As expected, Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the squad after being dropped as a disciplinary measure for refusing to take the field against Spurs.

There is still no sign on the bench of long-term absentees Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Donny van de Beek.

More to follow …







