Dean Henderson’s heroics guarantee Nottingham Forest win against Liverpool – the stats



Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson starred for Nottingham Forest in the newly promoted’s side 1-0 triumph against Liverpool.

Henderson was outstanding in the win, coming up with some crucial saves to help Forest clinch all three points.

The shot-stopper is currently on loan with Forest from United. He joined Steve Cooper’s side in search of first-team minutes.

The 25-year-old registered an enormous 35 touches of the ball, in what was a masterful performance from him.

Henderson made an astronomical seven saves.

Most of these came in the dying embers of the game when Liverpool were pushing for an equalizer.

Henderson also prevented 2.45 expected goals.

Dean Henderson’s game by numbers vs. Liverpool: 35 touches

7 saves

2.45 xG prevented Made some unbelievable saves. 😮‍💨🧤 pic.twitter.com/VEODMaNLRH — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 22, 2022

While the Englishman will undoubtedly get plaudits for his man-of-the-match-worthy display, United fans will take delight in what he did after the game.

In typical Henderson fashion, he went around the City Ground soaking up the admiration from Forest fans and had a gesture or two for Liverpool fans who had traveled.

Henderson, in a cheeky dig at the Liverpool fans, pumped his fist in the air jubilantly while smirking at the seething Liverpool fans.

He pointed at them and showed them the middle finger twice while sneering and smirking in delight at their misfortune.

Dean Henderson to the Liverpool fans 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Jf2tkzMbjZ — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) October 22, 2022

The academy graduate will have certainly pleased some United fans who will have no empathy for their bitter rivals’ brutal downfall.

If Henderson continues performing as he did today, he will force Erik ten Hag to give him a look-in when his loan spell with Forest comes to an end.

With the future of David de Gea in doubt, there is a chance for him to stake a claim in the side.







