Erik ten Hag’s interview after last gasp draw with Chelsea



Erik ten Hag had plenty to say in the wake of Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Generally, the manager found the football to be a good watch, saying it was a “Brilliant game with two teams close together.

“But in the first half we dominated the game, which was why they switched their system. Then it got a little bit difficult for us. Especially defensively in maybe the last five minutes.”

Ten Hag was annoyed with the lack of clinical finishing, particularly in the first half:

“We had chances. Two for Rashford one for Antony, one on ones with the ‘keeper. So in those moments you have to use your chances.”

United were no doubt left regretting taking advantage of that early dominance, with Chelsea regroup after the interval.

“The second half it was equal. It was a battle.”

But the end result was fair according to the Dutchman:

“In the end we get a point that I think is justified.”

When asked about his substitutions, Ten Hag referred to United’s hectic schedule:

“It was the fourth game in ten days. They get fatigue in the head and you have to refresh things.”

But there was also an element of having to win the tactical battle and responding to Chelsea’s changes:

“Straight after the second half we made the change and dealt with their switch well.

“They were solutions to get more dominant in the game.”

Ten Hag was seen remonstrating on the touchline in frustration with his team’s inability to play through the thirds during the second half and referred to the incident post game:

“We didn’t find the spare men any more in the midfield – and there was spare men. Especially our fullbacks could have done more in those situations.”

When asked about Varane’s injury status following the player’s withdrawal after tweaking his hamstring, Ten Hag could reveal “Nothing,” saying more time was needed.

On Casemiro’s goal, Ten Hag was jubilant:

“Great! We buy him also for this reason because we need headers.”

But the Dutchman had great praise for “The spirit of the team.

“I saw the body language from my players. They found the spirit and got their belief back.”

On the ongoing Ronaldo situation, Ten Hag was insistent the forward still had a part to play.

“He has value for us, and we need him. You can see it also in this game – he can finish.”

