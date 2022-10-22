Luke Shaw puts in masterclass in draw against Chelsea



Manchester United left it late to ensure they got a share of the points against a Chelsea side that looked to be well on their way to all three points.

United clinched one point courtesy of a stoppage-time goal from Casemiro.

The Brazilian rose highest to head in a fabulous cross from Luke Shaw, which Chelsea’s shot-stopper could not keep out.

Shaw was brilliant, as he once again got the nod from Erik ten Hag ahead of Tyrell Malacia.

The defender won an amazing 100% of his tackles, in what was a masterful defensive performance from him.

Shaw registered an 84% accuracy, higher than the team’s average of 77%.

The 27-year-old had 79 touches of the ball, an indicator of his all-action involvement in the hotly-contested affair against Graham Potter’s Blues.

Shaw successfully delivered 48 out of the 57 passes he tried to deliver to his teammates.

A much-improved aspect of Shaw’s performance that has stuck out in recent games has been his capability going forward and aiding the attack.

The full-back completed 16 out of 18 passes into the final third.

The England international made a mouth-watering nine ball recoveries, in a dominant display of his defensive superiority. He also made four interceptions.

The player made 2 key passes as he looked to unlock a stubborn and resilient Chelsea defence.

To cap off a wonderful night, Shaw grabbed an assist.

Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 100% tackles won

84% pass accuracy

79 touches

48/57 passes completed [🥇]

16/18 final third passes completed [🥇]

9 ball recoveries

4 interceptions

2 key passes

1 assist What a ball for Casemiro. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/flsFCokuhv — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 22, 2022

Indeed, Shaw looks to have taken his opportunity with both hands and ran away with it. He is back to his scintillating form. Hopefully, he can sustain it and help United advance forward.

