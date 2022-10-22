Manchester United are searching for a new recruitment specialist



Manchester United are currently looking to hire a specialist with the aim to finding the best David de Gea replacement.

Recently, The Peoples Person reported that the current No.1 has been touted around to Spanish clubs with his current contract ending next summer.

Jan Oblak is one of the names on the list of potential successors for the Spaniard, who will no doubt be assessing his options.

According to ESPN, Man United are seeking a specialist to find De Gea’s replacement.

The club are looking to hire a recruitment analyst to help the club to sign the world’s best goalkeepers.

This is part of the planned expansion of the scouting team at Old Trafford after being revamped during the summer. It was a summer full of departures, including Ralf Rangnick, who was originally going to stay on as an advisor in some capacity.

However, following the arrival of Erik ten Hag, this quickly dissolved with most of the summer incomings being as a result of the Dutchman’s presence.

De Gea has a contract until the end of the season with the option of a further year. Ten Hag recently revealed that the club will wait before deciding on the future of the out-of-contract stars.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previously used Dean Henderson towards the back end of the 20-21 season. It was clear to see that a decision was to be made on who will take the starting position the following season.

However, as a result of illness and bad form, De Gea restored clarity and participated in most league matches.

The outlet confirms the job description for the new recruitment analyst and states what they will be doing.

“To contribute to the continued expansion and development of the technical chief scout team at Manchester United Football Club.

“With the specific purpose of identifying players who demonstrate the potential to play for the first team”

“To analyse the playing performance of potential scouting targets with a specific emphasis on goalkeepers.”

United have the options of De Gea, Martin Dubravka and Tom Heaton for the rest of the season.







