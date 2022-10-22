Manchester United show spirit but in desperate need of reinforcements

Manchester United provided yet another display of Erik ten Hag’s preferred brand of football as they came from behind to snatch a last-gasp 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Dutch manager is a stickler for not giving up and his team have recently shown they are starting to grasp that idea as United have now come back from behind to grab ten points from a possible 12.

United show spirit

On Saturday, Casemiro‘s last-minute header, adjudged to be a goal via goal-line technology, helped United escape defeat.

Omonia Nicosia was the first time that United showed their resilient spirit as they came back from a goal down to win 3-1. And in the home leg, United grabbed all three points after Scott McTominay‘s late intervention.

This is clearly a very low-confident Jadon Sancho. We’ve seen it with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford and now both are key players when fit. Criticise the form, but right now I see this as a confidence issue. — Cain Smith (@cainsmithMU) October 22, 2022

Against Everton it was Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo to the rescue and on Saturday, Casemiro proved to be United’s saviour and ensured the Reds did not return home empty-handed.

The point will surely prove to be invaluable as the season goes on but there were glaring questions raised during the contest. Jadon Sancho was the first to be substituted and it was a necessary call.

The English winger has struggled in recent matches and he was usual conservative self as he usually ended up taking the easy route and passing backwards.

United need reinforcements

And with Ronaldo suspended, United’s lack of depth became apparent as the only attacking options as Ten Hag’s disposal included three academy graduates in Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri.

Ten Hag will no doubt be pleased with the never-say-die attitude displayed by the players but once again. the result made apparent United’s need to dip into the transfer market in January.

Leaving aside Ronaldo, United need a forward to handle matters especially considering Marcus Rashford‘s wastefulness and Anthony Martial‘s poor injury record.

Once again, United recorded the majority of shots and it was a mismatch. The Red Devils had 13 shots to Chelsea’s six and six were on target compared to the Blues’ two.

Ten Hag, will nor doubt, be pleased with the outcome of this week’s games but concerns over his attacking options and their finishing ability will be a worry even as his side managed five points from nine in a daunting game week.



