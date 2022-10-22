Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri has real chance of Uruguay World Cup squad



Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri has been included in Uruguay’s early list for the Qatar World Cup.

The winger has not played a single competitive minute of football for United this season, or ever for that matter.

That may cause some to wonder just how the 20-year-old has merited his inclusion in the squad.

They may even wonder if he has only been included in the provisional squad as a nod to his potential and see it as unlikely that Pellistri actually makes it to Qatar.

But the fact is that the young forward has earned the trust of Uruguay manager Diego Alonso.

On the international stage, Alonso has called up Pellistri for his last four Uruguay squads.

And in that time, the youngster has played in seven matches, of which La Celeste have won six.

He has had a valuable role in the team as well, assisting twice during Uruguay’s three World Cup Qualifying matches.

That would certainly suggest that, not only does Pellistri have a chance of making the full squad, but he has a real chance of playing in Qatar.

📋 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗗𝗢𝗦 𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗦 Lista de jugadores 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐬 por Diego Alonso para el 𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐫. 🇶🇦 @FIFAWorldCup #ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/EiXNlqoRKr — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) October 21, 2022

The winger remains unlikely to feature for Erik ten Hag in the run up to the World Cup.

But he is still more than likely to play on the world’s biggest stage in November.

Should he perform well there, it may become more difficult for Erik ten Hag to continue to leave him out.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate match experience

Take your seat for the Chelsea match and be in the know about everything United!

Get all the match build-up, articles, news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy for just £1.25/$1.50

Limited time offer: SAVE £10 on a season pass – use discount code SEASON35 at checkout.



