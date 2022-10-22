Match report: Chelsea 1 – 1 Manchester United

Manchester United have drawn away to Chelsea in the Premier League.

It was Chelsea who looked the hungrier of the two teams in the opening five minutes as they pressed well and looked to find an opening for Sterling.

United’s first chance came for Luke Shaw who had made a good run but his shot, low and towards the far corner was off target and trickled wide for a goal kick.

There was a good chance for Antony from outside the box, that had to be pushed behind by the Chelsea keeper.

At the other end a Chelsea cross was turned behind by a sliding Varane who was switched on to the dangerous attack mounted by the Blues.

United were playing well as they dominated possession and cut through Chelsea’s midfield with ease.

Rashford found himself one on one with the keeper but Kepa was out quick and made a good save.

Though it was still 0-0 Chelsea were backed into a corner and Graham Potter made a change just 35 minutes in which completely changed the game and quietened down the Reds. They’d be kicking themselves for not taking some of those earlier chances.

On the stroke of half time, Antony had a golden opportunity to put the visitors ahead after some excellent defending from Martinez at the other end. With a defender to his left, he had a clear shot on goal but he miss-hit and sent it wide of the post.

The second half started with less intensity from United and it was a tactical battle as Ten Hag made a quick change just as Potter had done.

Martinez was having a good game, he was battling for every ball but Chelsea on the whole were growing into the game.

Kovacic hit the bar and then in the 85th minute, McTominay made a stupid foul to give away a penalty which Jorginho scored.

As we headed into injury time, it looked all over for the Reds but they continued to push forward, surrounding the box, desperate to get something out of the game.

In the 94th minute Casemiro leapt higher than everyone else and, although off balance, he managed to head it towards the bottom corner. The keeper got a hand to it to push it onto the post and it bounced just over the line as Kepa tried to pull it back across.

It was Casemiro’s first goal for the club and you could see what it meant to him in his celebration.

United deserved to take something away from the game and given the lateness of the equaliser it felt like a win for the Reds.

Team: De Gea, Dalot, Varane (Lindelof 60), Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen (McTominay 80), Antony, Fernandes, Sancho (Fred 52), Rashford (Elanga 80)