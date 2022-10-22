Player ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Man United



Manchester United drew 1-1 with Chelsea this evening at Stamford Bridge. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Didn’t have much to do. Poor distribution at times. Nowhere near the pen.

Diogo Dalot 7.5 – Another excellent performance from Dalot.

Raphael Varane 8 – Superb defensive performance until the mistake leading to the inevitable injury.

Lisandro Martinez 8.5 – What a signing he’s been so far. Another excellent showing.

Luke Shaw 7 – Not as good as he was on Wednesday, but did quite well.

Casemiro 9 – A class above the rest of the midfield. So understated, so clean and crisp, neat and tidy in everything he does. Incredible positioning and reading of the game. Superb for the equaliser, what passion.

Christian Eriksen 7 – Good performance.

Antony 7 – Lack of understanding with his teammates at times, but some lovely skills and confidence.

Bruno Fernandes 6.5 – Some good moments and not wasteful, but drifted in and out of the game and shooting was poor.

Jadon Sancho 2.5 – Horrible outing for Sancho. Looks devoid of confidence.

Marcus Rashford 6 – A bit anonymous.

Substitutes

Fred 6 – Did his job well.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Did OK

Anthony Elanga 5.5 – Not great.

Scott McTominay 4 – Thanks, Scott.