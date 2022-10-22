Polly Bancroft becomes United’s first head of women’s football



Polly Bancroft becomes Manchester United’s first head of women’s football.

The appointment of Bancroft marks an important step in the club’s efforts to become a leading force in the women’s game.

Bancroft, who has over 10 years experience in various football roles, has joined the Reds from Brighton and Hove Albion where she was the women’s team general manager.

She previously worked for UEFA and the FA and has held roles in technical, performance and business areas of the women’s game.

Bancroft and Marc Skinner will work closely together as they make sure staff and players are well equipped to compete in the Women’s Super League.

She will report to John Murtough, the football director as together the three of them come up with a long term strategy for the women’s team.

United currently sit top of the league after beating Bancroft’s former club last weekend so have made their intentions clear for the progression of the club.

They have come fourth, just outside of the Champions League places for three consecutive seasons after being promoted from the Championship in 2019 but look to go one better this year.

Speaking of her appointment Murtough said, “We are delighted to have someone of Polly’s experience and expertise join the club at this exciting moment for the women’s team.

“Under the leadership of Marc Skinner, the team has established itself as one of the challengers in the Women’s Super League and Polly is already proving that she can add that extra ingredient that will take us to the next level, both on and off the pitch.”

Speaking to the club’s website, Bancroft said, “I am delighted to be joining Manchester United at such an important moment for the women’s team in this exciting era of women’s football.

“This is the biggest club in the country, and I am excited to contribute to the success of the club along with John Murtough and Marc Skinner to create something special in the years to come.”

United’s next game will be on Sunday when they face Leicester away at the King Power Stadium.







