Sir Alex Ferguson would have given Cristiano Ronaldo the hairdryer treatment

Manchester United produced their best performance in recent memory against Tottenham Hotspur, completely dominating proceedings to emerge 2-0 winners on the night.

There were positives galore with the displays of under-performing stars like Bruno Fernandes and Fred a particular highlight.

Ten Hag comes down hard on CR7

Based on Wednesday’s showing, it feels like the United players are finally adapting to Erik ten Hag‘s methods and that bodes well for the season.

🗣 "It would have been a big hair dryer that one." 😅 Jaap Stam on how Sir Alex Ferguson would have dealt with Ronaldo and agrees with the way Erik ten Hag handled the Cristiano Ronaldo situation pic.twitter.com/YwhDdoP6N3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 21, 2022

But the night was ultimately soured after Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave Old Trafford with the match still to be completed with later reports revealing that the Portuguese refused to come on as a substitute.

Since then, United have issued a statement condemning his actions while backing Ten Hag’s decision to not allow him to be part of the Chelsea matchday squad while also asking Ronaldo to train with the U-21 team.

Quite a few praised the Dutchman for his efficient handling of the situation and for not allowing player power to reign supreme at the Red Devils.

Former United defender Jaap Stam has since spoken out and revealed that he fully supported the former Ajax boss’ decision and that if Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge of the club, things could have been even worse.

Stam, who won three Premier League titles and the famous Treble with United, told Football Daily, “I think it’s a normal reaction that Ten Hag’s made, and Ronaldo knows that as well because a player of his experience, the quality he has, what he’s done.”

Sir Alex would not have taken too kindly to CR7 antics

When asked how the former legendary manager would have reacted to the stunt the Portugal international pulled, Stam revealed, “Talk about the hairdryer, it would have been a big hairdryer that one.”

Stam, however, did empathise with the 37-year-old’s situation. Ronaldo is not used to sitting on the bench for so many games and that seems to have affected him mentally.

“He’s not happy that he’s not playing. Of course he’s not. It wouldn’t be a good thing if he was happy sitting on the bench.

“It’s not fair to him to be remembered for this situation. He’s been world class, I still think he is world class, and you don’t want to go into the history books walking off the pitch because you’re not happy not playing.

“He’ll probably go in now and make his apologies, but it will still be in people’s minds, he has done something that is not good.”

Ten Hag has insisted that Ronaldo remains in his plans for the season and there is a chance that the former Real Madrid star makes his return to the first team for the midweek Europa League clash against Sheriff Tiraspol.



