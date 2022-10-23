Academy Match report: Manchester United u21s 3-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers u21s



Manchester United’s u21s hosted Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday at Carrington.

The first-half didn’t see many big chances but Wolves did test Radek Vitek as Tyler Roberts used his dribbling on the right to create an opening for Nathan Fraser, who headed straight at the United keeper.

Wolves were the bigger threat in the first half and Lee Harkin cut inside on his right foot and struck down the middle which almost caught Vitek wrong footed but the big keeper was able to recover to catch.

The half time break went in 0-0 after a dull 45 minutes.

United started the second better though, as Isak Hansen-Aaroen smashed an effort wide soon after the break.

However it was Wolves who would break the deadlock on 55 minutes when Marc Jurado coughed up possession in midfield, allowing Wolves to counter with Harvey Griffiths finishing off the move with a well placed finish 18 yards out.

United pulled it back just 10 minutes later through substitute Joe Hugill. The Wolves keeper was caught dawdling on the ball and was robbed by Hugill, whose interception rolled into the empty net for the striker’s first of the season as he continues to work his way back from injury.

The end to end nature of the second-half continued as Jack Hodnett curled a beautiful free-kick over the United wall and beyond Vitek to restore the lead for Wolves.

That lead didn’t last long however, as Wolves again were the creators of their own downfall. This time a heavy touch from the defender invited Shola Shoretire to run clean though and slot past the keeper.

Pushing for the win, it would be another late United goal which have been in fashion lately, as Marc Jurado fired home a loose ball on the edge of the box to grab United’s first win of the season.

United: Vitek, Jurado, Mengi (Fredricson 59), Bennett, Murray, Collyer (Huddlestone 65), Savage (Mather 65), Hansen-Aaroen, Mainoo, Shoretire, McNeill (Hugill 59)

Unused Subs: Mastny

